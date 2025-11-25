Diljit Dosanjh loses the 'Best Actor' award to Oriol Pla during the 53rd International Emmy Awards

Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Imtiaz Ali’s "Amar Singh Chamkila" had bagged not one, but two prestigious nominations at the 53rd International Emmy Awards.

Protagonist Diljit Dosanjh was in the running for the 'Best Actor', along with "Amar Singh Chamkila" being nominated in the 'Best TV Movie/Mini-Series' category.

The project turned out empty-handed at the Emmys during the ceremony, which took place on Monday night in New York City.

Refreshing your memory, "Amar Singh Chamkila" was in the running for the 'Best TV Movie/Mini-Series' category, along with Germany's "Herrhausen: The Banker and the Bomb", the UK's "Lost Boys and Fairies", and Chile's "Vencer o Morir (Victory or Death)". The award was finally given to "Lost Boys and Fairies".

All hopes were lost when Diljit, who was nominated in the 'Best Performance by an Actor' category, alongside David Mitchell for "Ludwig", Oriol Pla for "Yo, adicto (I, Addict)", and Diego Vasquez for "One Hundred Years of Solitude", also lost the title to the Spanish actor Oriol Pla.

Nevertheless, Diljit and Imtiaz created quite a splash at the red carpet of the International Emmys. Diljit was seen greeting the photographers with his signature namaste during the ceremony.

Along with Diljit and Imtiaz, the Netflix India team, including Vice President, Content, Monika Shergill, and Director, Original Films, Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, were also present at the event.

Previously, speaking during the 53rd International Emmy World Television Festival's panel and medal ceremony, Imtiaz called "Amar Singh Chamkila" a love story between an art & an artist.

The 'Rockstar' maker shared, "For me, this was a love story between an artist and his art. A singer and performance are like lovers, and at some point of time, you don’t do it for money, success, and glamour, you do it for the performance itself, beyond any logic, to serve their audiences, and that was the strongest impulse in Amar Singh Chamkila’s character, and that is what I focused on."

--IANS

pm/