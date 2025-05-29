Diksha Dhami on playing Chaina in Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain: 'She isn't black or white'

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) All is not well for Chamkili aka Ishita Ganguly from "Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain" as her secrets are on the verge of being exposed.

Going by the latest promo of the show, it seems like Chamkili's lies are finally catching up to her. It remains to be seen if she is able to get out of this one.

Talking about the latest twist, actress Diksha Dhami, who is seen as Chaina on "Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain" said, “When I first read the character of Chaina in 'Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain', I saw someone who wasn’t black or white—but deeply human. She lied, yes, but only to protect her family. Honestly, haven’t we all been there? Sometimes we twist the truth to save a friend or to protect someone’s feelings. My mom always told me that telling the truth is easier than telling a lie, because one lie leads to a web of lies, complicating situations. This life lesson stayed with me, and through Chaina, I’ve been able to bring those real emotions to the screen.”

“In our show, we see two very different kinds of people—Chaina, who bends the truth for the sake of others, and then Chamkili, who is so deeply entangled in lies spun for her own gain that redemption feels impossible. It’s a powerful contrast that mirrors real life too—where the intent behind your actions truly defines who you are. Chaina’s journey from a street-smart girl to a fierce voice for justice is close to my heart. And now, as Chamkili’s web of lies starts to unravel, the big question is—will this break her or turn her more dangerous than ever?," she added.

Directed by Raghuvir Shekhawat, "Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurain", revolves around the rivalry between Chamkeeli and Chaina for the legacy of the haveli.

The show airs from Monday to Saturday at 9:00 PM, on Shemaroo Umang.

