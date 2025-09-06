Dhanush showers praise on Tennis ace Novak Djokovic; calls his tennis 'nothing short of breathtaking'

Chennai, Sep 6 (IANS) Actor, producer and director Dhanush has now penned a heartfelt post of appreciation for tennis star Novak Djokovic who put up a spirited fight in the US Open semifinal on Friday.

Stating that the level of tennis Djokovic played at the US Open was nothing short of breathtaking, Dhanush, a self-confessed Rafael Nadal fan, wrote, "Taking nothing away from @carlosalcaraz, the level of tennis @DjokerNole played at the us open was nothing short of breathtaking. A year younger Djoko - or even a day younger - and the result could have been very different. The second set truly could have gone either way. The scoreline doesn’t do justice to the Herculean effort and magical tennis he brought to the court. From a hardcore Rafa fan… hats off, Djoko."

On the work front, Dhanush will next have his eagerly awaited film, 'Idly Kadai', hitting screens on October 1 this year.

The makers of the film had initially announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on April 10 this year. However, they chose to postpone the release to October 1.

It may be recalled that the unit of the film had wrapped up shooting in April this year. The unit completed the shooting of the film in Bangkok. Sources say the unit canned in Bangkok a crucial sequence, which required the presence of all the actors in the film.

Arun Vijay plays the antagonist in the film and sources claim that the face off between Dhanush and Arun Vijay will be something to look forward to in the film.

The makers have also confirmed that Shalini Pandey will be playing a pivotal role in the film as was being speculated in some sections of the media.

‘Idly Kadai’, which will feature Dhanush and Nithya Menon in the lead, has been directed by Dhanush himself. The film, which is being jointly produced by Dhanush’s Wunderbar films along with Dawn Pictures, has cinematography by Kiran Koushik and music by G V Prakash.

--IANS

mkr/