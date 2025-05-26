Deepti Sadhwani redefines elegance at Cannes in a Cleopatra inspired golden ensemble

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Actress Deepti Sadhwani redefined elegance in a breathtaking ensemble during the closing ceremony of Cannes 2025.

She garnered a lot of eyeballs in a beautiful golden and black attire from Kosovo-based designer duo - Kujta & Meri.

Inspired by Cleopatra, the attire included a fitted bodice featuring diadems, paired with a flowy black skirt and matching hand gloves.

Talking about her Cannes look, Sadhwani shared, “For me, this look at the Cannes 2025 closing ceremony is not just fashion, it’s a modern feeling of royal. It's a Cleopatra-inspired outfit exuding royalty and giving me the goddess vibe.”

Revealing the thought behind her fashion choice, Sadhwani added, “I chose this because it speaks to the kind of woman I aspire to be on the global stage: unapologetically powerful, rooted in grace, and unafraid to take up space."

The stunner's striking look for the film festival also received a lot of appreciation from the netizens.

One of the Insta users wrote, “Cannes got her new goddess," while another one shared, "Stunning princess, lovely to meet you."

Additionally, an overwhelmed Sadhwani penned a heartfelt note on social media saying, "Even as I write this, I feel overwhelmed because this moment is bigger than me...I was just a girl from Lucknow with dreams louder than the noise around me. No film background, no roadmap– JUST BELIEF."

"Tonight, I walked the closing ceremony of Cannes 2025 in this handcrafted masterpiece by Kujta & Meri, born in Kosovo and rooted in heritage. The golden armor, draped over black velvet, felt like a crown of every ‘no’ I turned into ‘yes’. This moment isn’t just mine. It’s for every young dreamer told they need a godfather to shine. You don’t. You just need the courage to walk in like you belong and the patience to stay until the world agrees," she added.

