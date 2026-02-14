Debinna Bonnerjee's little munchkins surprise her with a special Valentine's Day gift

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Television actress Debinna Bonnerjee received a special surprise from her girls this Valentine's Day.

Read More

Her daughters, Lianna and Divisha, gifted their mom a beautiful handmade card to express their unconditional love for their mother on Valentine's Day.

In the video uploaded by Debinna on her official Instagram handle, her kids are seen presenting her with an adorable card, which they had carried in a red envelope.

The card had a sketch of Debinna, her husband Gurmeet Choudhary, Lianna, and Divisha.

Overwhelmed by the sweet gesture, Debinna poured her heart out in the caption, saying, "You expect flowers from your partner…You don’t expect a handmade Valentine’s Day card from your kids. Not for mumma… but for us. All four of us their explanation of what this home feels like. Because the firsts are not just moments. They are emotional timestamps. The first time your children see you as part of their idea of love. My @guruchoudhary @lianna_choudhary @divishaadiva (sic)."

Debinna tied the knot with her 'Ramayan' co-star Gurmeet Choudhary on 15 February 2011. The couple once again got married on 4 October 2021.

The two welcomed their first child, daughter Lianna, on 3 April 2022. On 11 November 2022, they had their second daughter, Divisha.

Debinna often shares her small struggles and triumphs as a mother of two on social media.

Recently, she decided to reflect on a ‘special milestone’ as a parent that nobody talks about.

Debinna dropped a video on her IG in which she was heard saying, “People talk about milestones like first steps, first words and the first day of school. But there’s one milestone we don’t talk about enough. It’s the day your baby learns how to love you back. When they walk into a room full of people and still look only for you. When they run to you, hug you and kiss you just because you exist. When they want you to talk to them, eat with them and sit right next to them. When everything they want is you."

--IANS

pm/