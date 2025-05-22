Crucial schedule of Ram Charan’s 'Peddi' begins in massive village set in Hyderabad

Chennai, May 22(IANS) A crucial and lengthy schedule of director Buchi Babu Sana's much awaited 'Peddi', featuring actor Ram Charan in the lead, has begun in a gigantic set in Hyderabad.

Peddi delves into a raw, earthy aesthetic, and the production team has gone to great lengths to ensure an immersive cinematic experience.

Sources close to the unit say production designer Avinash Kolla, along with his team, has erected a massive village set, where the makers will be canning a pulse-pounding stunt sequence, and also some talkie portions.

Pointing out that already 30 per cent of the film's shooting had been completed, sources say that this new schedule will cover a significant portion of the film.

Meanwhile, actor Ram Charan chose to wish his fans on Instagram a happy Hanuman Jayanthi by sharing a picture of himself with director Buchi Babu Sana and actor Divyendu on the sets of 'Peddi'.

He wrote, "Happy Hanuman Jayanthi. Smiles, discussions, and hard work in full swing for our action-packed schedule.@buchibabu_sana @divyenndu @peddimovie."

The upcoming pan-India spectacle has stirred excitement in fans across country. An imperssive First Shot Glimpse that the makers released has only gone on to add to the excitement.

With a massive budget, Peddi is being mounted on an epic scale. Ram Charan has undergone a stunning transformation for the role, sporting a rugged, rural look with long hair, a thick beard, and a nose ring. Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady, while Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyendu Sharma are also part of the cast.

One of India's top cinematographers R Rathnavelu is in charge of cinematography, while Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman is scoring the music for this film. Editing is by National Award-winning technician Navin Nooli.

The movie is scheduled for release on March 27, 2026, on Ram Charan’s birthday.

