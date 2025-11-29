CID's Abhijeet aka Aditya Srivastava remarries his wife after 25 years, shares a 'varmala' pic

Mumbai Nov 29 (IANS) Popular television actor Aditya Srivastava, best known for playing Inspector Abhijeet in the iconic crime-investigation series CID, recently shared a beautiful photo collage straight from his 25th wedding anniversary celebrations.

The actor captioned it as, "From your 25th Manjula."

In the picture, Aditya can be seen dressed as a groom and making his wife wear the flower garland.

His wife is seen decked out as a bride and looks gorgeous.

A few days ago, videos and photos of Aditya’s 25th wedding anniversary celebrations had gone viral over social media.

The actor, along with his wife, Mansi, renewed their vows and remarried on the occasion of their 25th anniversary.

In the videos that went viral, both Mansi and Aditya were seen taking the nuptials and also taking the saath pheras.

The two looked adorable in their bride and groom outfits.

The couple, who tied the knot in the year 2003, marked their 25th anniversary on November 22.

Their family members, friends and loved ones made sure to make it special.

Aditya and Mansi are also parents to two daughters, Aarushi and Advika.

Talking about the show CID, the show that kicked off in 1998 went on air for about 20 years before going off air in 2018.

The trio of ACP Pradyuman (Shivaji Satam), Senior Inspector Daya (Dayanand Shetty), and Senior Inspector Abhijeet (Aditya Srivastava) became household names.

In addition to his powerful role in CID, Aditya Srivastava has also appeared in numerous films and other projects.

Apart from CID, he has also played significant roles in films like Kaalo, Bhakshak, and Super 30.

--IANS

rd/khz