Chunky Panday drops a glimpse of Dharmendra giving the mahurat clap for 'Vishwatma'

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Actor Chunky Pandey used social media to drop a rare glimpse of the launch party of his 1992 release, "Vishwatma".

The clip opened with a large crowd at the celebration, with Dharmendra greeting those present. We could also see Kiran Kumar, Raza Murad, and Sangeeta Bijlani in attendance.

Dharmendra gave the mahurat clap, after which leads - Sunny Deol, Naseeruddin Shah, and Chunky Pandey made a splendid entry on stage.

Directed by Rajiv Rai and produced by Gulshan Rai, "Vishwatma" enjoys an ensemble cast of Naseeruddin Shah, Sunny Deol, Chunky Pandey, Sonam, late Divya Bharti, Jyostna Singh, Raza Murad, Gulshan Grover, and Amrish Puri, along with others. The project marked Divya's debut in Bollywood.

Touted to be the most expensive Indian film of its time, the movie was extensively shot in Kenya, making it the first Bollywood drama to be shot in the country.

The "Saat Samundar Paar" song from the album shot at Bubbles Discothèque in Nairobi struck a chord with the audience and still remains a fan favourite.

"Vishwatma" received a lot of critical acclaim, being praised for its screenplay and action sequences.

The project earned over ₹95 million in its total lifetime, becoming the sixth highest-grossing Indian film of 1992.

At the moment, Chunky is enjoying some downtime in Goa. On Sunday, he took to his official Instagram handle and posted a string of pictures and videos from his recent getaway to Goa.

The social media photographs show him having a gala time at the beaches of South Goa with his friend, and luxury real estate mogul Suraj Morajkar. Dressed in casual and vibrant beach attire, Chunky was seen flaunting his smile in the images.

As for the caption, the 'Housefull' actor wrote, “Beachcombers or Treasure Hunters South Goa and it's Breathtaking Beaches keep calling me Back”.

--IANS

pm/