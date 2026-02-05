Chris Pratt talks about how he's approaching Valentine's Day

Los Angeles, Feb 3 (IANS) Hollywood star Chris Pratt, who has been married to Katherine Schwarzenegger since 2019, and revealed how he's approaching this year's Valentine's Day.

The Hollywood star told Extra: "Katherine is somebody who does not love to go out on Valentine's Day. She thinks it's like a little bit too busy out there, but that just means that every day that's not Valentine's Day, I have to treat like Valentine's Day."

Pratt subsequently offered some words of advice to other men in the run-up to Valentine’s Day, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: "So, gentlemen, if you're out there and you're wondering what to do, don't wait until Valentine’s Day. Get in early. Do something that's not Valentine's Day. You know, that's when she's least expects it."

The actor previously revealed that he thought Katherine was "really cute" when he first saw her.

The actor also dismissed suggestions that Maria Shriver, his mother-in-law, played an instrumental role in him meeting Katherine.

During an appearance on FOX and Friends, Pratt said: "That’s actually not true. Let’s settle it now. I met my wife in church. I was at a church in Hollywood, and I looked over and I saw her. And I know you’re not supposed to be, like, checking out girls at church, but I’m only human. And I thought, ‘Wow, she’s really cute.’"

Before that, Pratt joked that he was "sneaking glances" at his future wife in Church.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Chris shared: "You kind of don't want to be like, 'Whoa, who is that?' at church, you know what I mean. But I was kind of sneaking some glances and I was like, 'Who is that? Anyway, what am I doing? Come on, I'm broken, help me.'"

Pratt also explained that their relationship moved quickly.

He said: "God has a fast-forward button When it's right, boom. You fall in love, you get married. Now we have two beautiful daughters to add to my family. My own journey, finding a higher power and leaning on that and being like, 'please save me,' and then feeling saved. And then shortly later finding the woman of my dreams."

