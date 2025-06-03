Chiranjeevi Tells Sekhar Kammula: You have created a unique style of filmmaking that is distinctly yours!

Chennai, June 3(IANS)Telugu star Chiranjeevi on Tuesday congratulated director Sekhar Kammula, who recently completed 25 years in the film industry, saying that he was delighted to know that he had served as an inspiration for the ace director's film journey.

Taking to his social media accounts, Chiranjeevi wrote a heartfelt post in Telugu, congratulating director Sekhar Kammula.

He wrote, "My dear Sekhar, @sekharkammula, having a fan like you brings me as much joy. I am even more delighted to know that I have been an inspiration for your journey. I feel proud to be a part of your 25-year journey in this way."

Stating that he deeply admired Kammula's films, Chiranjeevi said the director's films combined subtle entertainment with social commentary, making them thought-provoking.

"You have created a unique style of filmmaking that is distinctly yours, and I hope that you continue to write and direct many more entertaining films for another 25 years, scaling even greater heights. I extend my heartfelt wishes and blessings for this," said Chiranjeevi and added,"Best wishes and hearty congratulations on this fantastic milestone. Here's to your next glorious 25 years. God Bless!!"

It may be recalled that one of Telugu film industry's finest directors Sekhar Kammula, who completed 25 years in cinema on Saturday, chose to celebrate the occasion in the presence of his favourite star, Chiranjeevi.

Taking to his social media timelines, director Sekhar Kammula wrote,"I saw Chiranjeevi garu once during my teenage years. I saw him up close. I had the feeling ‘I must make a film with him.’ That’s it. It has been 25 years since I entered the industry.

"When my team said, ‘Let's celebrate,’ the first person I remembered was Chiranjeevi garu. He is a personality who has inspired several generations. He is the one who instilled in me the belief ‘Chase your dreams, and success will follow you.’

"So, when it comes to celebrating my 25-year journey, it felt right to do it in his presence. Thank you, sir. Not just in these moments, but since my teenage years, you have always been right in front of me."

On the work front, Sekhar Kammula's next film will be 'Kuberaa', featuring actors Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The film is scheduled to hit screens on June 20. Apart from Nagarjuna, Dhanush, and Rashmika, the film also features Jim Sarbh in a pivotal role.

On the technical front, ‘Kubera’ has cinematography by Niketh Bommi. Ramakrishna Sabbani and Monika Nigotre are the production designers of the film. The film has been co-written by Chaithanya Pingali. Costumes for the film have been designed by Kavya Sriram and Poorvaa Jain. Kubera is being bankrolled by Suniel Naran and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas.

