Censor Board clears Kavin, Andrea Jeremiah-starrer 'Mask' for release with U/A certificate

Chennai, Nov 19 (IANS) The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared director Vikarnan Ashok’s eagerly awaited Tamil film, ‘Mask’, featuring actor Kavin in the lead, for release with a U/A certificate.

The film is schedued to hit screens worldwide on November 21 this year.

Black Madras Films, the production house producing the film, took to its X timeline to make the announcement. It wrote, "#Mask - certified with a U/A. All set and ready to strike cinemas on November 21st."

Sources close to the unit of the film say that this film will have Andrea, not just producing it, but also reportedly playing the antagonist in it.

This is not the first time that Andrea is playing the antagonist in a film. She was seen playing such a role in director Vetri Maran’s 'Vada Chennai'.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that Kavin, for the first time in his career, will be seen in an explosive action entertainer.

One other interesting aspect about the posters released was that all of them had the phrase ‘Vaathiyaaraga Vetri Maran’, giving rise to speculation if director Vetrimaran was playing a Vaathiyaar (Teacher) in the film. However, the first single, which the makers released a few days ago, put to rest such speculation, making it clear that Vetrimaaran was playing the role of a mentor to the unit with regard to this project.

The film, which has triggered huge interest among film buffs and fans, has music by National Award winning music director G V Prakash and cinematography by one of the best in the business R D Rajashekar.

Editing for the film is by Ramar and art direction is by Jacki and Vijay Iyyappan.

The film, which is jointly produced by Andrea and S P Chockalingam, is to be presented by director Vetri Maran’s Grassroot Film Company.

--IANS

mkr/