Cameras start rolling for Mohanlal’s ‘Drishyam 3’ as film enters production

Kochi, Sep 22 (IANS) Malayalam cinema legend Mohanlal, who has been honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, has begun work on one of the most eagerly awaited films in Indian cinema, the third part of the blockbuster 'Drishyam' franchise.

The film, directed by Jeethu Joseph, formally commenced with a traditional puja ceremony held at a law college near Kochi on Monday. Soon after the ceremony, Mohanlal is scheduled to fly to New Delhi, where the President of India will confer on him the Dadasaheb Phalke Award on Tuesday, marking a landmark moment in his four-decade-long career.

Director Jeethu Joseph, addressing the media ahead of the launch, revealed that 'Drishyam 3' will explore the next chapter in the life of Georgekutty, the iconic character played by Mohanlal.

“The film focuses on what happens in Georgekutty’s life after four and a half years. That is the crux of the story", Joseph explained.

Producer Antony Perumbavoor, a long-time collaborator of Mohanlal and a key force behind the success of the 'Drishyam' series, said that the decision to move forward with the third installment came after extensive discussions.

“The phenomenal response to the first two parts convinced us that Georgekutty’s journey had more to tell. Only after detailed talks with Jeethu did we finalize this new version”, Perumbavoor stated.

'Drishyam' films have achieved cult status in Indian cinema for their gripping storytelling, intricate suspense, and Mohanlal’s acclaimed performance.

The first film, released in 2013, set new benchmarks in Malayalam cinema, while its sequel, released in 2021, drew record-breaking viewership both in theatres and on streaming platforms.

According to the producers, 'Drishyam 3' is slated for release in March 2026, and expectations are already sky-high among audiences across India and abroad.

With Mohanlal simultaneously receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the launch of 'Drishyam 3' has added to the celebrations surrounding one of Malayalam cinema’s most celebrated stars.

