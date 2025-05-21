Boney Kapoor shares a cherished memory of his late mother Nirmal Kapoor with Rekha

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Producer Boney Kapoor took a walk down memory lane as he shared a touching throwback photo of his late mother, Nirmal Kapoor, alongside veteran actress Rekha.

The candid moment, captured at a public event, shows both women smiling warmly as Rekha lovingly holds Nirmal Kapoor’s hand. Taking to Instagram, Boney Kapoor shared this unseen photograph, which reflects the deep bond Rekha shared with the Kapoor family. In his caption, Boney fondly referred to both women as “queens,” celebrating their grace and legacy.

Nirmal Kapoor, the wife of late film producer Surinder Kapoor, held a central place in the Kapoor household as its matriarch. She frequently appeared at family functions and celebrations hosted by the Kapoors over the years. Sadly, she passed away on May 2, 2025. Confirming the heartbreaking news, the family released a statement that read, “Passed away peacefully on the 2nd of May, 2025, surrounded by her beloved family. She lived a full and joyful life, leaving behind four devoted children, loving daughters-in-law, a caring son-in-law, eleven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a lifetime of treasured memories.

"Her generous spirit and boundless love touched all who knew her. She will remain in our hearts—forever cherished, forever missed.” — Boney, Anil, Reena, Sanjay, Sunita, Sandeep, Maheep, Mohit, Akshay, Sonam, Arjun, Rhea, Harshvarrdhan, Anshula, Janhvi, Shanaya, Khushi, Jahaan, Antara, Anand, Aashita, Karan, Thea, Vayu, Ayra, Yuvaan."

In the days following her passing, Boney Kapoor paid tribute to her memory by posting an emotional message reflecting on her enduring legacy and the impact she had on their lives.

On May 14, during the 13th-day Kriya ceremony for his late mother, Boney Kapoor penned a heartfelt tribute. The filmmaker wrote, “Today marks the 13th day since Kriya... As we mourn our beloved mother, I recall a few lines of remembrance. When you lose your mother, everything changes. You don’t just lose a parent — you lose your biggest comfort. The one who stayed strong so you could be soft. The one who made the hard things feel bearable. The one who always put you before herself. You realize the silence is louder.”

--IANS

ps/