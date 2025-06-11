Boney Kapoor applauds PM Modi for India's economic and infrastructure growth

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) As the BJP-led NDA government completed 11 years in power, filmmaker-producer Boney Kapoor, on Wednesday, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for steering India towards remarkable progress.

Acknowledging the rapid strides the country has made in infrastructure and economic development, Kapoor called PM Modi a visionary leader whose forward-thinking approach has transformed India's global standing and strengthened national pride.

Speaking to IANS, Kapoor credited PM Modi's leadership for India's growing stature on the international stage, noting that Indians today walk with greater pride and confidence across the world.

Highlighting India's economic progress, Kapoor said that India is now among the top four global economies and is poised to surpass Japan.

The producer said, "The Narendra Modi government has completed 11 years, and for that, many congratulations from the entire country. I would like to wish PM Modi on behalf of the country because he is not only India's Prime Minister, I feel he is a world leader. He is a visionary, dynamic Prime Minister. He has grown from strength to strength ever since he has become the Prime Minister."

"Today we walk with a chest, with a lot of pride, with a chest wide open in any city, any country of the world. And this is all thanks to his vision and the kind of leadership that he has given to our country. We have progressed in every sphere. Today India is among, probably, the fourth highest, fourth biggest economy of the world. We have just surpassed, or maybe we will be surpassing, Japan in the next couple of months or maybe a year or so. And very soon we will probably be the third biggest economy. This is his vision. He is not a person who just thinks of the present. He thinks of the future. This is the hallmark of his leadership."

"We have improved the entire infrastructure of the country, be it the airports. I mean, I don't know the exact numbers, but I know today there are so many centres that were never in the air map. There are airports developed in so many places. Metro connectivity. If I remember right, earlier, there were just about 25-30 metro stations. Today we have almost about, I mean, it is in the hundreds. I have no fixed number, but probably there are so many cities today having this metro network," he added.

Kapoor went on to praise PM Modi, stating, "Besides that, the most important thing is abolishing this Article 370 where Jammu and Kashmir is concerned. It was something that required guts. Modi ji has managed and he has controlled everything. There has been no uprising where that particular aspect is concerned."

The BJP-led NDA government, helmed by Prime Minister Modi, marked 11 years in power this year.

PM Modi first took charge as Prime Minister on May 26, 2014, and has since overseen what he describes as a decade of significant change and progress for the nation.

