Boman Irani says 'this one stayed with people' as The Mehta Boys turns 1

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Veteran actor Boman Irani's directorial debut, "The Mehta Boys", completed one year of release on Saturday.

Reflecting on the milestone, Boman, who made his directorial debut at 65, shares that for him, the biggest thing is that the drama didn’t stop with its release.

"Films often have a brief moment, but this one seems to have stayed with people in a quieter, lasting way,” he shared.

During the last year, discussions around the film have continued both online and offline, with viewers often pointing out how the story mirrored their own family dynamics.

Sharing his experience, Boman noted, “When people reach out and tell me they saw their own families in the story, that stays with me far more than any number ever could."

For those who have still not watched the show, "The Mehta Boys" revolves around relationships between parents and children, siblings, and families as they all navigate complicated emotions.

“These are relationships we all recognise, and I think that familiarity is what allows the film to endure,” Boman said.

Boman also used social media to thank the audience for showering the project with so much love and appreciation.

His Insta post read, "It’s been a year since The Mehta Boys found its way into the world. I carried this story for a long time… and the love you’ve shown it has been deeply humbling. To every person who believed in it, and to my wonderful team who helped shape it, thank you for making this journey so special. (sic)."

Jointly backed by Irani Movietone and Chalkboard Entertainment banners, "The Mehta Boys" stars Boman, Avinash Tiwary, and Shreya Chaudhary as the leads, with the screenplay written by Boman.

Up next, Boman will soon return in his beloved avatar in the highly-awaited sequel, "Khosla Ka Ghosla 2".

Over and above this, he will further be a part of "Haiwaan", co-starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, and "Peddi", led by Ram Charan.

