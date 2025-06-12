Bobby Deol celebrates parents’ marriage anniversary

Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) Actor Bobby Deol, who was recently seen in a cameo appearance in ‘Housefull 5’, is celebrating the marriage anniversary of his parents, Dharmendra and Parkash Kaur.

On Thursday, Bobby took to his Instagram, and shared a picture of his parents. He wrote in the caption, “Happy anniversary Maa and Papa”.

Bobby is the younger son of veteran actor Dharmendra and is also the brother of actor Sunny Deol.

Dharmendra went on to marry Hema Malini after changing his religion for the marriage. He shares two daughters with Hema Malini.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bobby was also seen in the latest season of the hit streaming show, ‘Ek Badnaam Aashram’. Speaking about his character, the actor had earlier said that his character is the most vulnerable in the new part of the show.

Reflecting on his role and character, Bobby earlier said, "Baba Nirala believes he’s invincible and his power is unmatched - but the thing about power is — it’s fickle. This season he’s at his most vulnerable, yet that’s exactly what makes him even more dangerous. Every decision he makes adds layers to his character, making the story even more gripping. It’s an emotionally intense, action-packed ride, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience it”.

Directed and produced by National Award-winner Prakash Jha, ‘Ek Badnaam Aashram’ season 3 part 2 also stars Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vikram Kochhar, Tridha Choudhury, Anupriya Goenka, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Esha Gupta in key roles.

Talking about the show, Prakash Jha had shared, "Every season of ‘Ek Badnaam Aashram’ peels another layer of Baba Nirala’s dark story! The new episodes mark a critical turning point—where the foundations begin to crack, the rules of the game are rewritten, and no one’s safe. It’s a gripping saga of deep-rooted conflicts, betrayal, and relentless pursuit of power that will keep audiences hooked till the very end”.

The show streams on Amazon MX Player.

--IANS

aa/