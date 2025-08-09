Bina Kak will miss Salman Khan on ‘Rakhi day’ as she’s recovering from ‘broken ankle’

Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) Veteran actress-turned-politician Bina Kak is missing her ‘brother like son’ Salman Khan on Rakshabandhan as she revealed she is recovering from a “broken ankle.”

Bina, who is known for working in films such as “Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?” “God Tussi Great Ho,” “Nanhe Jaisalmer,” “Dulha Mil Gaya,” and “Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute To Love”, took to Instagram, where she shared a motley of pictures featuring her and Salman.

“Since I am recovering from broken ankle I will miss you on Rakhi day my dear Salman, my brother like son,” Bina, who has played Salman's on-screen mother in films such as "Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya" in 2005 and "God Tussi Great Ho" in 2008, wrote as the caption.

She said that she prays for her health and happiness.

“I pray for your your happiness , long ,healthy and a peaceful life ahead.lots of love and blessings always dear Salman @beingsalmankhan,” she concluded the post.

In April, the actress shared on Instagram that she underwent surgery in Jaipur after she fell and fractured her “tibia and fibula”.

She had shared pictures from the hospital bed and written in the caption: “While I was travelling to Udaipur last week, I had a fall and fractured my Tibia and Fibula. I had surgery yesterday in Jaipur, and I’m grateful to share that everything went well. The Doctors are happy with the outcome, I’ll be heading home soon to rest and heal. Thank you for all your love and support — it gives me so much strength.”

Meanwhile, talking about Salman, he is set to return as the host for the nineteenth season of the controversial reality show "Bigg Boss", which is expected to get its grand premiere on August 24.

Salman had shared, "I have been a part of 'Bigg Boss' for very long now, and as we all know, 'Bigg Boss' reinvents the game every year, aur iss baar, it is gharwalo ki sarkar. And when too many people start pulling the strings, it’s bound to get messy. That’s when the cracks show, and the house turns into a warzone."

Salman will also be seen in the film "Battle Of Galwan,”helmed by Apoorva Lakhia. The film is said to revolve around the intense confrontation between Indian and Chinese troops back in 2020 in the Galwan Valley, a disputed border region in Ladakh.

