Bigg Boss 19’s latest video highlights "budding romance" in the house

Mumbai Sep 15 (IANS) Bigg Boss season 19 is continuing to surprise its audience with never-ending dramas, fights, and moments of love, warmth, and growing connections.

Today, the host channel dropped a special video on their social media account, giving fans a closer look at the growing tender bonds and love sparks in the house. The video featured music composer Amaal Malik casually humming the soulful Bollywood song “Tere Bina” to kill his boredom.

What seemed like a simple musical moment soon turned into the centrepiece of a beautifully edited montage by the source host channel on their social media. The video highlighted the growing bonds and the romance that is subtly brewing inside the house. The first highlight was the beautiful bond between Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik. The video captured their warm camaraderie and mutual comfort, giving fans a hint of a budding connection between the two.

Next up were Pranit More and Farrhana Bhatt, whose lingering eye contact during a conversation was highlighted, and the moments didn't go unnoticed by Bigg Boss 19 fans. Adding to the sweetness further, the video also focused on Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj setting BFF goals by capturing their playful banter, fun teasing, and light-hearted chemistry that radiates positivity across the house. By blending Amaal's soft humming with visuals of love, friendship, and affection, the video subtly indicated that beyond competitive spirit, the Bigg Boss 19 house is also turning into a space where heartfelt bonds are clearly blossoming.

While Ashnoor and Abhishek are clear with the fact that they are just good friends and are more in the BFF zone, it is the spark between Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik that is making viewers intrigued to know what is kept in store for their relationship in the near future.

