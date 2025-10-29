‘Bigg Boss 19’: Tanya Mittal declares she’s not down-to-earth, is self-obsessed

Mumbai: In a candid moment inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, Tanya Mittal opened up about being unapologetically herself, asserting that she has never tried to come across as humble or modest.

A new promo was shared by the channel on Instagram and was captioned: “Tanya ne pehle hi de di thi sabko clarity, about her life and exceptional personality.”

During a conversation with Kunickaa Sadanand in the kitchen, Tanya said, “I am not down-to-earth. I am self-obsessed. I have been loud and clear from the first day that I am like this. It’s okay if I am accepted or not.”

Kunickaa responded, “Spell it out that I am not,” to which Tanya replied, “I don’t pretend that. You don’t need this tantrum. I am not down-to-earth.”

Tanya further reminded Kunickaa about the earlier motivation task, saying, “Do you remember what Neelam said in the end? ‘In our friendship, I have accepted you as you are.’ I have been telling you from the first day that I am like this. Later on, discover your personality and then say it’s fake.”

The upcoming episode will also see current house captain Mridul Tiwari breaking down over daily duties that go unheard.

A video showcases Mridul in tears saying: “They have made me so weak in just 2-3 days. When I wake up in the morning, I clean the entire garden, clean the entire bedroom, and change the dustbin. If someone asks me to knead the dough,I do it. I wash the utensils and give it to them. I request everyone.”

The revolt against captain Mridul began after the entire house was nominated following a rule break by Abhishek and Ashnoor Kaur, who were caught whispering. Bigg Boss had asked the housemates to unanimously decide whether only Abhishek and Ashnoor should face nomination.

When the votes ended in a tie, Bigg Boss handed over the final decision to Mridul. He decided that the two should not be the only ones nominated, which led to the entire house being put up for eviction as punishment.

--IANS