Bigg Boss 19: Love sparks flying between Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik?

Mumbai Sep 10 (IANS) Bigg Boss season 19 has already seen many fights, arguments and showdowns, but it looks like the house will soon see some romance brewing.

In the recent episode, Tanya Mittal’s burst-out moved many housemates. While many of them did take her stand, it was Amaal Mallik's strong and unwavering stand for his “good friend” Tanya that stood out. Amaal's stand and stern words and actions surprised his fellow contestants, especially Tanya, who visibly seemed proud of her friend for taking a stern and firm stand in her favour.

Known in the house for his shrewd, no-nonsense and strong persona, Amaal has been often seen turning soft and delicate whenever he is around Tanya. While he fiercely defended Tanya against Kunickaa Sadanand's personal attack, he immediately shifted to being gentle and soft and asked her to relax and not stress when he's around. His body language spoke volumes – calm, reassuring, and protective, as opposed to his otherwise tough and rough exterior. Later, in a heartfelt conversation, Tanya confessed to Amaal that while she could deal with and tolerate any attacks on her, she gets disturbed and affected if anybody attacks or says anything wrong to Amaal.

Amaal too admitted that it was only Tanya who could control and calm him down amongst all contestants in the house. He added that, to an extent, Zeishan Quadri too has a positive impact on him. “Sirf tu aur Zeishan Bhai max, I listen to (Only you and Zeishan at the most, I listen to),” said Amaal, further reinforcing the depth of his bond with Tanya. The highlight of the episode came when Amaal, after taking his firm stand for Tanya, shook his hand with hers, asking her to not worry and stay relaxed when he is there.

Tanya's emotional handhold that clearly stated how she did not want to leave his hand and appeared to go beyond the lines of mere friendship. It is pretty evident that both Tanya and Amaal have a certain spark between them, but it looks like both of them are yet to realise the same. Their body language towards each other speaks volumes of the fact that there is much more than just friendship between them.

