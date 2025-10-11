Big B’s 83rd birthday: Anupam Kher reveals Big B’s advice which set the trajectory of his career

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher has shared his best wishes for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on his 83rd birthday. On Saturday, Anupam took to his Instagram, and shared a video of himself in which he recollected the advice given by Big B to him during his initial phase as an actor.

Anupam said that the advice became a bedrock of his acting career that inspired the artiste in him to work tirelessly, and shape up his filmography.

He said in the video, “Amit Ji, I wish you a very happy birthday. May God give you a long and healthy life. May you get all the happiness in the world. May your health always be good. You have given us so much happiness in our lives. You have taught us so many lessons in life without us realizing that you are doing it. In my personal life, in the beginning of my career, when I was told that it is very hot and you don't feel it, you told me that if I think about the heat, I feel it. If I don't think about it, I don't feel it. That initial lesson taught me in the next 40 years that patience is the most important factor in any profession”.

The actor went on to say that Big B has not only entertained millions of Indians around the world, but also foreigners with his acting, discipline, and professionalism.

He continued, “You have also entertained and taught a lot. I was thinking today, I am making this in Ahmedabad, I was thinking on the flight that what a big contribution you have made in the lives of thousands of people. What a contribution in the lives of thousands, crores and lakhs of people. Because sometimes a person does not learn in the way that I am teaching you. But whenever I have worked with you, it has been a pleasure. You are the most amazing human being and person. Whenever it is anyone's birthday, at 12:00 am, your birthday wish comes. Whenever I call you, I always get an answer. I think I have learnt a lot from you on a personal level. And I thought today it was important to acknowledge and share my truest feelings with the world that you are great”.

“You are really a great actor. Not only from an actor's point of view, but as a persona, as a personality. Thank you for your love and thank you for being the person that you are. Thank you for everything that you have done and taught us so many things. Knowingly, unknowingly, it's been a privilege to know you. It's been great luck to spend time with you once again. A very happy birthday to you, Amitji. God bless you and may you live for a thousand years”, he added.

--IANS

aa/