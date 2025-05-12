Bharat Ahlawat reveals how Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Rockstar’ left a lasting impact on him

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Actor Bharat Ahlawat, who is playing the lead in the show ‘Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile’, opened up about the profound influence Ranbir Kapoor's iconic film "Rockstar" had on him.

Ahlawat’s passion for the guitar is a direct result of his admiration for Ranbir’s character in Rockstar. Inspired by the film, Bharat took it upon himself to learn the basics of the instrument, and his love for music became a personal journey. The actor revealed that when it came time to shoot a sequence involving the guitar for ‘Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile’, Bharat didn’t hesitate to bring his newfound skills into the performance.

Speaking about his passion for the guitar, Bharat shared, “I’ve always loved playing the guitar, and getting a chance to do it on my show was so much exciting. It allowed me to bring a piece of myself into the character. I actually got inspired to learn the basics of guitar after watching the movie Rockstar — it left a deep impression on me.”

“Though I’m not a professional, I’ve kept at it over the years. When my co-stars found out, they insisted I play something for them too. We’ve been bonding over music during our breaks, and I didn’t miss the chance to lighten the mood by playing a few tracks. It brought such a fresh energy to the set. These are the little moments we cherish as actors — they stay with us long after the scenes are done,” he added.

Bharat also mentioned that his passion for music extended beyond the screen. During filming breaks, he would often surprise his co-stars with spontaneous jam sessions, turning the set into a vibrant, music-filled environment where laughter and camaraderie flourished.

In Zee TV’s show ‘Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile,’ love takes center stage as Bharat Ahlawat’s character, Raghav, embarks on a touching journey to learn the guitar in an attempt to win over his wife, Reet (Ayushi Khurana). What adds an extra layer of authenticity to this storyline is that Bharat is actually a guitar player in real life.

--IANS

ps/