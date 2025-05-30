Balakrishna to get Telangana's NTR National Film Award

Hyderabad, May 30 (IANS) Popular Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna has been honoured with the NTR National Film Award and eminent filmmaker Mani Ratnam with the Paidi Jairaj Film Award by the Telangana government for their contributions to the film industry.

The state government on Friday announced special awards as part of Gaddar Telangana Film Awards (GTFA).

Veteran actor Murali Mohan, along with Telangana State Film Development Corporation (TSFDC) chairman Dil Raju, announced the special awards.

Balakrishna will receive the award instituted in the name of his father, legendary actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. T. Rama Rao, who was popularly known as NTR.

Popular as Balayya in film circles, Balakrishna began his acting career as a child artist at the age of 14 and in a career spanning four decades, acted in more than 100 films.

The jury chose Maniratnam for the Paidi Jairaj Film Award for Indian film personality.

Well-known director Sukumar will get the BN Reddy Film Award for Telugu film director. Nagireddy & Chakrapani Film Award for Telugu Producer will be presented to Atluri Purna Chandra Rao.

Actor Vijay Devarakonda has been picked up for the Kantha Rao Film Award for Telugu artist, while screenwriter Yendamuri Verendranath will receive the Raghupathi Venkaiah Film Award (other than film artist, Telugu).

The jury also announced the best film awards from 2014 to 2023. A day after announcing GTFA awards for 2024 in 11 different categories, the jury declared the best films for the last 10 years.

The best films were selected from among the films produced between June 2, 2014 (formation of Telangana state) and December 31, 2023. The three best films were chosen for each year.

'Run Raja Run' was adjudged the best film for 2014, while 'Rudramadevi' was selected for 2015. 'Shatamanambhavathi' was declared the best film for 2016. The jury picked ‘Bahubali Conclusion’ as the best film for 2017.

'Mahanati' bagged the best film award for 2018, while 'Maharshi' emerged as the top movie for 2019.

The other films selected for the category are 'Ala Vaikuntapuramulo' (2020), 'RRR' (2021), 'Sitaramam' (2022) and 'Balagam' (2023).

Telangana has revived the Nandi awards for excellence in Telugu cinema and renamed them after revolutionary poet and balladeer Gaddar, who passed away in 2023. The awards have been revived after a gap of 14 years.

Veteran actress Jayasudha, who headed the jury, on Thursday announced the awards for 2024.

All the awards will be presented on June 14.

