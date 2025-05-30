Badshah wishes happy birthday to the 'one who gave me birth'

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Rapper and singer Badshah celebrated his mother's birthday in the presence of a few loved ones.

Badshah's mother decided to spend her special day with her son, daughter, and husband. Sharing a couple of sneak peeks from the small yet adorable birthday celebration, the rapper wrote on her Instagram handle, "The one who gave me birth was born today. Mummy ka birthday hai, sab wish kardo," along with three heart emojis.

In the pictures, we can see these four making some precious memories during the cake-cutting ceremony.

From feeding each other cake to sharing laughs, the pictures shared on IG captured a wholesome birthday.

Several netizens wished Badshah's mother "Happy Birthday" in the comment section.

On the professional front, Badshah has been roped in for the first-ever BUDX NBA House 3v3 Celebrity Game organised by the National Basketball Association (NBA), along with Budweiser.

Spilling his excitement, Badshah shared, “Basketball and hip-hop have always gone hand in hand—and the NBA has always been a huge part of my world. Playing in the BUDX NBA House celebrity game is going to be epic. I can’t wait to bring the heat on court, jam with the fans, and be part of this one-of-a-kind celebration of sport, music, and culture in India.”

Team Fisher will include Badshah, Arvind Krishna, Varun Sood, Simran Kaur, Harman Singha, and Sonia Rathee, with Karan Singh, Managing Director of ACG leading them all.

On the other hand, Team Payton will feature Disha Patani, Melvin Louis, Rannvijay Singha, Shireen Limaye, Dhruv Barman, and Ankur Rathee, with founder and CEO Anand S Ahuja as the team captain.

Touted to be a two-day festival organized to celebrate the sports of basketball, along with music, and culture, the event will take place on June 7-8 at DOME, SVP Stadium in Mumbai.

--IANS

pm/