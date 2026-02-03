Ashwath Marimuthu: Title of my film with Simbu will start with 'I'

Chennai, Feb 3 (IANS) Wishing actor Silambarasan a happy birthday on Tuesday, director Ashwath Marimuthu has now disclosed that the title of his film with Simbu will begin with the letter 'I'.

Ashwath Marimuthu, who will be directing Simbu's next film after the actor completes director Vetrimaran's 'Arasan', took to his X timeline to pen a birthday wish to the actor.

He wrote, "Happy birthday ST(A)R. This year is going to be magnificent for you sir. Cannot wait to start our film post'Arasan'. To all his fans, ‘ konjam poruthukonga’. An entertaining film specially for the fans is loading ! Title will start with ‘I’."

It may be recalled that Ashwath Marimuthu, who delivered a blockbuster called ‘Dragon’ last year, had said last year that his next film, featuring actor Simbu in the lead, would definitely release next year (in 2026), irrespective of when they began shooting."

Ashwath, had in March last year, disclosed that the script for the film had already been completed. “It is a script that has already been finished. Only screenplay and dialogues have to be written. Overall treatment is all over,” he had said then.

When asked what kind of film his film with Silambarasan would be, Ashwath had replied, “What all you liked in my films ‘Dragon’ and ‘Oh My Kaduvule’, you will find in this film. At the same time, this film will also have all that you admired in him. Basically, it will be a vintage STR in my kind of films.”

The film is be produced by AGS, the same production house that produced ‘Dragon’.

It may be recalled that director Ashwath Marimuthu has already picked a team of assistant directors for his directorial team for his upcoming films #STR51 and #AGS27. The director had made it clear that all nine members he had picked in his team didn't have any personal connection with him or with anyone he knew and that he had kept the process very clean.

The director, last year, had taken to his X timeline to list all those who had been picked to be his assistant directors. Putting out a poster on his timeline that read, "Team Ashwath Marimuthu. Welcome onboard assistant directors!" he named Srikanth, Mohammed Asif, Arun Kumar, Nithish S, Dhina, Nithish B, Krish, Srinath, Aniruth as his team members.

Along with the poster, he wrote, "To all the talented people who applied but couldn’t make it, wish you a great future and am sure you will find a better place to work."

