As Waheeda Rehman turns 88, Jackie Shroff pens heartfelt wish

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) As veteran actress Waheeda Rehman turned 88 on Tuesday, actor Jackie Shroff shared a heartfelt birthday note for the legendary star, expressing his warm wishes and admiration.

Jackie, an avid social media user, took to Instagram to share a video montage featuring pictures and clips of Waheeda Rehman. The montage included a memorable moment from the iconic song “Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai” from the 1965 classic Guide, which starred Dev Anand.

For the caption, he simply wrote: “Warm wishes, #WaheedaRehman #Happy Birthday.”

Talking about “Guide,” the bilingual romantic drama film directed by Vijay Anand. Based on R. K. Narayan's 1958 novel The Guide, the film narrates the story of Raju, a freelance tour guide and Rosie, the repressed wife of a wealthy archaeologist.

Waheeda has appeared in more than 90 feature films, in a career spanning over five decades. Her accolades include a National Film Award. She was honoured with India's civilian awards, the Padma Shri in 1972 and the Padma Bhushan in 2011.

She made her acting debut with the Telugu film Rojulu Marayi in 1955. Waheeda gained stardom through her collaborations with Hindi filmmaker Guru Dutt in the classic dramas Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Chaudhvin Ka Chand and Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam.

Waheeda shot to fame with Guide, Neel Kamal, Ram Aur Shyam, Khamoshi, Reshma Aur Shera, Kabhie Kabhie, Chandni, Lamhe, Trishul and Mashaal.

Her other notable performances during this phase include Namkeen and Namak Halaal. After a brief hiatus, she returned to cinema with select appearances in acclaimed social dramas such as Water, Rang De Basanti and Delhi 6.

Waheeda was last seen in the 2021 coming-of-age sports drama film Skater Girl, directed by Manjari Makijany. The cast includes newcomers Rachel Sanchita Gupta and Shafin Patel, and also stars Amrit Maghera, Jonathan Readwin and Waheeda Rehman.

