Arjun Kapoor on bidding goodbye to his dadi: It felt like a part of my childhood went away with her

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) Actor Arjun Kapoor opened up about the deep loss of his beloved dadi, Nirmal Kapoor, reflecting on how her passing left a void in his life.

He shared that it felt as though a piece of his childhood and a significant part of his life went with her. On Thursday, the 'Gunday' actor took to his Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to his grandmother, Nirmal. He posted a series of photos, some capturing cherished childhood memories, while others featured his entire family, offering a glimpse into the deep bond they shared. Arjun also posted a video showcasing some of his cutest interactions with his dadi.

For the caption, the 'Singham Again' actor wrote, “I grew up around all my 4 grand parents & for that I will be eternally grateful always I bid goodbye to Dadi last Friday at the hospital, it felt like a part of my childhood & my life went away with her… thru all the ups & downs life gives us somehow our grandparents give us only love & reasons to smile…”

“Age is a cruel mistress who confines us to issues at some point in life but dadi for me was always just the same always feeding us always worried about us always there…now she won’t be… but I feel thru her 4 children & all of us grand children her legacy will live on… everytime we come together for a festival or a meal or an event her memories will continue to make us remember her in all her glory….Love u dadi Aapka khabsoorat grandson ARJAN( she always said me name like that sic ),” added Arjun.

On May 2, Nirmal Kapoor passed away in Mumbai at the age of 90 at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. Her last rites were held on May 3 at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai. Several celebrities, including Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji and Farhan Akhtar, attended the funeral.

She was the mother of Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and Reena Kapoor Marwah. Nirmal was also the grandmother of Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Mohit Marwah.

