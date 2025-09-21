Arjun Bijlani saved by votes, goes into bashing mode, locks horns with Bali, Akriti on ‘Rise and Fall’

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) It was an eventful day for actor Arjun Bijlani in the latest episode of the streaming reality show ‘Rise and Fall’. The nominations left Arjun, Bali, Aahana, and Akriti on edge but Arjun survived courtesy the audience votes.

However, the actor took no time to get back to his aggressive stand as he told Bali, “Bhai tu teri game dekh lena, tu jo game khel raha hai mujhe wo sahi nahi lag rahi hai (You watch your own game, the game you're playing doesn't seem right to me)”.

Bali shot back, as he said , “Main kaunsi game khel raha hoon? Mujhe side leni hai, wo meri game hai… main apni game khelunga (What game am I playing? I have to take a side, that's my game... I'll play my game)”.

As voices rose, Arjun retorted, “Main toh normally baat kar raha tha, tu chilla kyu raha hai (I was just talking normally, why are you yelling?)”. The disagreement shifted from strategy to accusations, with Arjun claiming Bali was siding with others and Bali insisting he would play on his own terms.

Akriti then stepped in, as she said, “Bas aap apni galti accept karna seekho… aap ek cheez achi karke chaar cheezein gina dete ho (Just learn to admit your mistakes... you do one good thing and list four bad things)”.

She soon broke down, and accused Arjun of dismissing his mistakes. The fight escalated further when Akriti accused Arjun of using disrespectful words, saying, “Naada bola aapne, apni biwi ko dikhana jaake naada (You said you'd go show your wife the belt)”.

Arjun snapped bac, as he said, “That’s it… meri biwi ko yahan lane ki koi zarurat nahi hai (That's it... there's no need to bring my wife here)”. What followed was a volley of sharp words, personal jibes, and accusations of playing the “victim card” as he stormed out of the room.

In ‘Rise and Fall’ this week, the house is split between Workers and Rulers, with Bali, Aahana Kumra, Kubbra Sait, Anaya Bangar, Aarush Bhola, and Akriti Negi hustling as Workers, while Arjun Bijlani, Dhanashree Verma, Aaditya Narayan, Aahana Kumra, Kiku Sharda, Nayandeep Rakshit and Arbaz Patel hold the throne as Rulers.

The show is available to stream on Amazon MX Player and on Sony Entertainment Television.

