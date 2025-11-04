Arhaan Khan treats Salman Khan fans with a major throwback pic of the superstar with Salim Khan

Mumbai Nov 4 (IANS) Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan Khan recently gave Salman Khan fans a treat by sharing an unseen picture on his social media account.

The picture was a part of Arhaan’s carousel post that also featured multiple other pictures of the young boy and his leisure time. Arhaan’s uncle and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the picture, which seemed to be from his younger days, looked smart as always and was seen posing with his father and legendary writer Salim Khan.

The picture was a sketch of the father-son duo. No sooner than Arhaan uploaded the picture, Salman Khan fans flooded the comment section in praise of their favourite star for his charm and good looks and also thanked Arhaan for the throwback surprise. Earlier too, the young boy Arhaan had shared a heartwarming series of pictures on his social media account, showing him spending quality time and taking care of his younger siblings.

In the first picture, Arhaan is seen walking down a tree-lined pathway with his younger sisters sitting on his shoulders, reflecting the bond and comfort they share. Another frame captures him playing indoors with his siblings by his side, highlighting his role as an engagement with a brother. The third picture reflects a fun moment, where Arhaan enjoys a casual game while his siblings watch him play, creating a lively family atmosphere.

The following image features his little sister, aka daughter of Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma, riding a pony with Arhaan walking alongside her, ensuring her safety and excitement during the ride. Among the series, one of the most special inclusions is a glimpse from Sshura Khan's baby shower, the setup decorated with pastel balloons and giant teddy bears pictured in the carousel, marking the family's joy of welcoming a new member.

The highlight, however, was the last slide, where Arhaan showed a symbolic image of a man carrying a baby in his sling carrier, subtly indicating his new role as an elder brother to his little baby sister again.

The picture was posted just days after Arhaan's father, Arbaaz Khan, and Arbaaz’s wife, Sshura Khan, welcomed their baby girl.

–IANS

rd/