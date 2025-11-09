Arbaaz Khan celebrates son Arhaan’s birthday with adorable memory featuring Sshura Khan

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Actor Arbaaz Khan marked his son Arhaan’s birthday with a heartfelt post. The actor shared a cherished throwback photo featuring Arhaan and his wife, Sshura Khan, capturing a warm family moment.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the doting father shared a series of his images with Arhaan and captioned it as, “Happy birthday my Arhaan wish you the very best in life always love you the moistest.”

In the first image, the father-son duo is seen lying on a bed. Arbaaz also shared solo pictures of his son. One of the photos from Arbaaz Khan’s wedding shows a teenage Arhaan sitting with his father and stepmom, Sshura Khan.

Taking to the comments section, many of Arbaaz Khan’s industry friends shared their wishes for his son, showering the post with love and warm messages. Maheep Kapoor commented, “Happy birthday cutie @iamarhaankhan.” Farah Khan wrote, “Happy birthday darling Arhaan.”

Actress Malaika Arora celebrated her ‘baby boy’ Arhaan Khan’s birthday with a heartwarming post. She posted a candid click of Arhaan relaxing on the deck of a boat, exuding effortless cool in a tank top. Alongside the photo, Malaika wrote, “Happy birthday my baby boy @iamarhaankhan #ak23.”

For the unversed, Arhaan is Malaika’s son from her marriage to actor and filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. The couple parted ways in 2016 and their divorce was finalized in 2017. The duo, who tied the knot in 1998, announced their separation in 2016 after being together for nearly twenty years. The ex-couple continue to co-parent their son, Arhaan.

Arbaaz Khan tied the knot with makeup artist Shura Khan in a private ceremony on December 24, 2023, at his sister Arpita Khan’s residence in Mumbai. The couple, who first met on the set of “Patna Shukla,” recently welcomed their first child together.

They welcomed their baby girl on October 5.

--IANS

ps/