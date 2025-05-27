Apoorva Arora is washing away all her stress at the beaches of Bali

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Actress Apoorva Arora, who is known for her work in Hindi, Gujarati, Punjabi and Kannada films, is currently on her first solo trip, soaking in the serene beauty of Bali. The actress spoke about her first solo trip, and how the waves at the beaches of Bali are allowing her to wash away all the stress.

The actress recently wrapped up her upcoming project ‘Khamosh Nazar Aate Hai’ in Indore, and is currently on a break to explore the enchanting Indonesian island.

Apoorva has already visited the famous Monkey Forest, where she enjoyed the company of the lively primates, and explored the bustling local markets, indulging in Balinese culture and crafts. As part of her rejuvenating escape, she is also making the most of Bali’s breathtaking beaches, spending time unwinding by the crystal-clear waters and embracing the laid-back island vibes.

Sharing her excitement from Bali, Apoorva told IANS, “This solo trip has been such a beautiful experience so far! Visiting the Monkey Forest was magical, and exploring the local markets was just the cultural immersion I needed”.

She further mentioned, “Now, I’m spending as much time as possible at the beaches, just soaking in the sun and letting the waves wash away all the stress. It’s been truly refreshing”.

Earlier this month, the actress completed the shoot for her upcoming film in Indore, bringing an intensive 20-day schedule to a close.

The actress immersed herself fully into the role during the shoot, which took place at various locations across the city. While the production kept her busy, the actress also made time for a personal spiritual moment.

During her stay, Apoorva paid a quiet visit to the Omkareshwar temple, one of the 12 sacred Jyotirlingas, reflecting her personal belief and connection with the divine.

Prior to this, Apoorva visited the historic Cellular Jail in Port Blair, Andaman. The iconic site, known as "Kala Pani", holds deep significance in India's struggle for independence.

