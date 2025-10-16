Anurag Kashyap says, ‘Ab time chala gaya’ after his recent directorial fails to make a mark

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Indian auteur Anurag Kashyap, who is known for ‘Black Friday’, ‘Paanch’, ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ and others, seems to be disheartened. The director-actor, who last directed ‘Nishaanchi’ has changed his Instagram bio.

He has written, “Ab time chala gaya, fillam bhi chali gayi. Main bhi (The time has gone, the film too came and went. I’m on the same path as well)”.

While the director has not explicitly stated the meaning behind those words, it’s worth noting that the director hasn’t delivered a clean hit after ‘Manmarziyaan’ or has given a cult-classic after ‘Ugly’. His last film ‘Nishaanchi’ also underperformed at the box-office. While his film ‘Kennedy’ is yet to see the light of the day, a fate similar to his directorial debut ‘Paanch’, which never got released.

To add to that, the director keeps getting embroiled in controversies. The failure of his work in getting recognised compounded with constant controversies that he finds himself in seem to have taken a toll on him.

Earlier this year, he was at the centre of controversy when he made crude remarks against the Brahmin community. The backlash erupted after Anurag made a comment while responding to criticism of ‘Phule’, which is a biopic based on social reformers Jyotirao Phule and his wife Savitribai Phule. The remark, interpreted by some as casteist, sparked outrage online and triggered calls for legal action.

Following the controversy, Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah, along with his family and colleagues, received rape and death threats from online trolls. The director also faced legal action as an FIR was filed against him in Jaipur for the use of abusive language towards the community.

After the uproar over his remarks on the Brahmin community, he took to his Instagram, and penned the apology, and assured that he will be very careful with his expression and words going forward.

He wrote in Hindi, “I forgot my limits while answering someone in anger. And bad-mouthing the entire Brahmin community, the same community of which all the people have been in my life, are still there and contribute a lot, they all have been hurt. My family is hurt. Many intellectuals, whom I respect, are hurt by my anger and the way I speak. By saying such a thing myself, I diverted my own thoughts from the issue”.

“I sincerely apologise to the Brahmin community to whom I did not want to say this, but in a fit of rage wrote a nasty comment while replying to someone. I apologise to all my fellow colleagues, to my family and to the society for the way I spoke. I'll work on it. I'll work on my anger to ensure this doesn’t happen again. And if I have to talk about the issue, I will use the right words. I hope you do forgive me”, he added.

--IANS

aa/