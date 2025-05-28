‘Anupamaa’ actor Shivam Khajuria reveals the emotional story behind his tattoos

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) ‘Anupamaa’ actor Shivam Khajuria opened up about a deeply personal side of his life, sharing the emotional journey behind his tattoos.

For the actor, each design etched on his skin isn’t just body art—it’s a symbol of memories, struggles, and stories that have shaped who he is today. Talking about his tattoos, Shivam shared, “Each tattoo has a personal story and emotional weight. The Mom and Dad tattoo is a forever bond—something that roots me and reminds me where I come from. The ‘God is greater than the highs and lows’ piece represents my spiritual mindset. It’s my anchor during both the best and worst days. And Bajrangbali—he’s more than a deity to me. He’s strength, faith, and fearlessness. This tattoo is my spiritual armor.”

The actor revealed that although getting his first tattoo started as a spontaneous decision, he wanted it to be something that would remain meaningful and true to himself throughout his life.

“I got a tattoo dedicated to my mom and dad on my chest. It felt like the most meaningful way to carry their presence with me always. The second tattoo was something I deeply believe in: ‘God is greater than the highs and lows.’ It’s a reminder that no matter what life throws at me, there’s a higher power guiding the way. “And the third—and most recent—is of Bajrangbali. It’s symbolic of his constant presence and protection in my life. I like to think of it as him always having his hand on my shoulder, guiding me, keeping me grounded,” Khajuria added.

Shivam also confessed that it didn’t hurt much. He said, “I guess I’ve got a pretty high pain tolerance. To me, it just felt like a series of little pricks—totally manageable. So, I didn’t really have to ‘deal’ with the pain; it was more like embracing it as part of the process.”

When asked about any plans for a new tattoo, the actor revealed, “No set plans as of now, but for me, tattoos are never forced. If something really speaks to me or holds meaning, I start visualizing it on my body. That’s when I know it’s time for the next one.”

Shivam Khajuria is currently seen playing the role of Prem in Star Plus’ popular show ‘Anupamaa,’ which stars Rupali Ganguly in the titular role.

--IANS

ps/