Anupam Kher’s manager makes screen debut with veteran actor’s directorial ‘Tanvi The Great’

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher’s manager Herman Dsouza transitioned from off the camera to being on the screen in the recently released film ‘Tanvi The Great’.

Having been working with Anupam Kher for almost two decades, Herman has been managing the actor’s work and schedule. But in Anupam’s recent directorial ‘Tanvi The Great’, he got to show his acting chops too as he made a special appearance as an army officer in the film.

Talking about the same, Herman said, “For almost the last 20 years, I have been seeing Anupam sir create magic on screen, but always from behind the lens. But for the first time, I got to live that magic in person as a co-actor in the same frame in ‘Tanvi The Great’, and that is a memory I will cherish for my lifetime. The thrill of facing the camera, especially with legends like him and Nassar sir in front of you, is just unmatchable”.

‘Tanvi The Great’ marked Anupam Kher’s directorial return after 22 years and the film has been receiving praise for its messaging and emotions.

Earlier, Anupam had expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav for watching his latest release ‘Tanvi The Great’ and declaring the film tax-free in the state.

Taking to Instagram, Anupam shared a video of meeting the CM in Bhopal. He wrote in the caption, “TAX FREE in MADHYA PRADESH: Aadarniya Madhya Pradesh Mukhyamantri @drmohanyadav51 ji! Kal Bhopal mein pehle aapse aapke nivaas sthaan par bhent hui! Uske uparant ye hamara saubhagya hai ki aap hamari film #TanviTheGreat theatre mein dekhne aaye! Aapne na keval hamari film ko saraha balki hamari film ke jazbe ko dekhkar ise TAX FREE bhi ghoshit kar diya”.

He shared that the gesture reflects admiration for the Indian army.

