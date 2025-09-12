Anupam Kher inaugurates thought provoking work of Padmashri Ratan Parimoo & Naina Dalal

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Anupam Kher inaugurated the work of veteran artists Ratan Parimoo and Naina Dalal at The National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), Mumbai, in association with Gallerie Splash.

Treating his Instagram family with some glimpses from the event, Kher expressed his delight at being given the honour of inaugurating the work of these two prominent artists.

The 'Tanvi: The Great' maker wrote: "A BEAUTIFUL LOVE STORY IN COLOURS: It was my pleasure and my honour to inaugurate the beautiful and thought provoking paintings of 90 years old Padam Shri #RatanParimoo ji and his wife #NainaDalal ji. They have been married for 65years."

Admiring their work, he added, "Their work is exceptional and their lives are inspirational! Their retrospective is open to public at #NationalGalleryOfModernArt for the next one month! Please go and visit their wonderful work! (Red heart & love eyes emoji)"

The post included a video of Ratan Parimoo addressing all those present at the event, along with a couple of photographs of Kher with Ratan Parimoo and Naina Dalal.

The retrospective titled "Pioneer Abstractionist" includes more than 40 works by Ratan Parimoo, covering the years from 1958 to 1973. A Padmashri awardee, he is well known for his contributions as a painter, art historian, and educator.

"Pioneer Abstractionist" has been presented alongside "Naina Dalal: The Silent Fire Within", a retrospective featuring more than 150 works spanning her illustrious career. For the unversed, Naina Dalal has extensively contributed to etching, aquatint, collagraphy, and lithography.

Several members of the art community, along with diplomats and curators such as Daniel Quer Confalonieri (Consul General, Embassy of Argentina), Farhana Ahmed Chowdhury (Deputy High Commissioner, Embassy of Bangladesh), NGMA Mumbai Director Nidhi Choudhari, curatorial advisor Girish Shahane, gallerist Jinoy Payyappilly, and art historian Gauri Krishnan, were present at the event.

The exhibitions are available for public view till October 12 at NGMA Mumbai, at the Sir Cowasjee Jahangir Public Hall on MG Road, Fort.

--IANS

pm/