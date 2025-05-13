Anupam Kher captures mesmerizing scenery as he lands in France for Cannes 2025

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher has landed in France ahead of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2025, and he’s already soaking in the beauty around him.

Taking to social media, Kher shared a video of a breathtaking view of the French landscape, capturing the serene charm of the countryside as he touched down for the grand event. Sharing the beautiful clip, Anupam wrote, “Landed in beautiful #Nice in France. On our way to Cannes now! #WorldPremiere #TanviTheGreat.”

Anupam Kher’s directorial debut, ‘Tanvi The Great,’ is set to have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. The film will be showcased at the Marché du Film, the official film market held alongside the prestigious festival. The upcoming emotional drama is set to premiere in the Marché du Film section at the Cannes Film Festival, with the cast and crew attending the exclusive screening. Anupam Kher will take the stage to personally present the film, which is expected to attract prominent names from the global film fraternity.

Sharing the exciting update on Instagram, the actor revealed that this Cannes debut is just the beginning of an international journey. The film will next travel to major cities including London, New York, and Los Angeles, for further special screenings.

Speaking about the film’s world premiere at the prestigious film festival, the actor had shared in a statement, “I've always wanted to create a film with a universal theme--one that transcends boundaries and connects with hearts everywhere. Tanvi The Great is a story born from deep passion and purpose. It's a film from our hearts, and I believe it will resonate just as deeply with audiences in Ahmedabad as it will in America.”

The 78th Cannes Film Festival is ready to light up the French Riviera from May 13 to May 24, 2025, promising a grand celebration of world cinema, style, and artistic expression. With iconic stars such as Robert De Niro, Nicole Kidman, and Tom Cruise headlining the event, the French Riviera is set to transform once more into the world’s cinematic epicentre.

