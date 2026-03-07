Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain undergoes surgery for the second time in six months

Mumbai, March 7 (IANS) Television superstar Ankita Lokhande’s husband and businessman Vicky Jain recently gave fans a health update after undergoing surgery.

He shared a glimpse of his bandaged hand on social media, and evealed that the procedure had been completed and that he was now focusing on recovery.

Sharing the update on his social media account, Vicky wrote, “Surgery done. Now time to heal and pretend I’m not accident prone.”

The picture posted by Vicky shows his hand heavily wrapped in a thick medical bandage..

The background of the shared picture features a hospital room setting, with a blanket and part of the hospital bed visible.

A few months ago, Vicky had suggested a major accident where a mirror fell on his head leading him to undergo surgery, after tiny glass particles pierced and cut through his hand. He had suffered 45 stitches in his hand.

Though the details of the accident were not exactly known, it was reported that Jain had glass pieces in his hand.

Throughout the tough time, Ankita was seen standing by him, rock solid, and taking care of her ailing husband at home and even at the hospital.

In a photo that had gone viral, Ankita was also seen getting emotional by seeing her husband in pain.

Vicky, on the professional front, received great applause from critics and audiences alike, for choosing a strong project like “Haq”, as a producer.

The movie starred Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi in the lead.

Talking about Ankita and Vicky, the couple got married on the 14th of December, 2021 in a lavish set-up in Mumbai.

–IANS

rd/