Anita Hassanandani pens b’day note for son Aarav: To the boy I once wished for

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Actress Anita Hassanandani marked her son Aarav’s birthday with a heartfelt note that beautifully captured a mother’s love.

Anita took to Instagram, where she shared an adorable image of her son Aarav and husband Rohit Reddy. Sharing a glimpse of her emotions, Anita described her little one as the boy she once wished for and now holds in her arms.

“To the boy I once wished for and now hold in my arms You are the best thing that ever happened to us,” she wrote

Overflowing with warmth, the actor expressed how deeply grateful they are for Aarav choosing them as his parents.

“Mumma & Papa love you so, so, so much. We are forever grateful that you chose us.

Happy Birthday, our JAAN our LIFELINE our,” Anita concluded.

The actress married corporate professional Rohit in Goa in 2013. In 2020, she announced her pregnancy in an Instagram video featuring Reddy and herself.The couple had their first child, a boy, on 9 February 2021.

Anita made her acting debut in the television series Idhar Udhar in 1998) and had her film debut with the Telugu film Nuvvu Nenu in. From 2001 to 2002, she played Tanushree in Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii.

Her career marked a turning point in 2005, with Kkavyanjali. In 2007, she first played Swati Bhatia in Kayamath and then appeared in the Hindi films: Dus Kahaniyaan and Just Married.From 2007 to 2008, she played Sanchi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi opposite Naman Shaw.

The actress was then seen in Kasamh Se, Kya Dill Mein Hai and Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil to name a few. She took a break due to her pregnancy and made her comeback with the Hindi film Maarrich opposite Tusshar Kapoor.

She established herself among the leading actresses of Hindi television with her portrayal of Shagun Arora Raghav in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Yeh Hai Aashiqui. From 2018 to 2019, the actress played Vishakha, a shape-shifting serpent in Naagin 3. In 2020, she reprised her role as Vishakha in Naagin 4.

She returned to television with Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum, where she played Roshni Sahni opposite Jay Bhanushali. In 2024, she was seen portraying Devika Gupta Mittal in Suman Indori. The actress was recently seen in the reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon

