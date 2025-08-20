Ananya Panday: Fashion, fitness are part of my routine, but mental wellness is what ties it all together

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Bollywood actress Ananya Panday shared that for her mental health is top priority, as it is the foundation for everything else, including how she presents herself.

Talking about what defines her personal philosophy the most, fitness, fashion or mental health, Ananya told IANS: “ Mental health, 100 percent. You can look amazing on the outside, but if you're not okay on the inside, none of it matters.”

She added: “I’ve learned over the years that taking time for yourself, whether it’s therapy, journaling, going for a walk, or just disconnecting from social media, is so important.”

For the actress, fashion is also therapy.

“I spend so much time in my closet, putting looks together, playing with new combinations, and just enjoying the process of dressing up. It’s my creative outlet and a space where I feel confident and completely myself.”

“Fashion and fitness are part of my routine, but mental wellness is what ties it all together. When I feel good mentally, I show up better, in my work, in my style, and in how I carry myself,” said the actress, who has hosted Airbnb’s Original experience.

What's her favourite part of the experience, the actress said that it is all about fashion and glam, curated by her and her “amazing A-team”.

“It honestly feels like a dream come true for anyone who loves style and self-expression. The experience takes place at a stunning Airbnb in Delhi, reimagined as my personal fashion studio for the day and I can’t wait to welcome guests into my world.”

The actress said that people can take a look at the kind of looks she loves, how she gets ready for shoots, and what fashion means to Ananya.

“My stylist, Ami Patel, will help you try on some of my signature outfits, followed by glam sessions with my hair and makeup pros, Aanchal Morwani and Riddhima Khubchandani. Once you’re all styled and feeling fabulous, we’ll head into a professional shoot with me and Rahul Jhangiani to capture your glow,” said the actress, who has Chand Mera Dil and Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri lined up for release.

--IANS

dc/