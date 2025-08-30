Amit Sadh visits Lalbaugh Cha Raja: Blessed to have this darshan

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Actor Amit Sadh sought divine blessing at Lalbaugh Cha Raja and said that he feels blessed to have this darshan and to experience the aarti.

Amit took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images from himself offering prayers to Lord Ganesha.

He wrote as the caption: “Jay Maa Parvati Pita Shiv. Jay Parvati Nandan Shree Ganesh. Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati Bappa Morya. Blessed to have this darshan… and to experience the Aarti! It’s a moment I’ll carry forever.

“Thank you @idhirajkapoor for being my friend my brother and my guide Thank you @madhusdutta for making the day even more amazing by joining us @manishtripathi14, @tannmayaaman & @aantardesi.official your clothes gave this day its grace @sundarampandey your hands always create magic.”

"Grateful to @ashokjain09021981 and the team for making the darshan possible at @lalbaugcharaja To all the volunteers and @mumbaipolice for making sure every celebration in the city is an amazing experience - I salute you! Thank you @point.of.vision for capturing these memories of a lifetime so beautifully.”

Amit was recently seen in “Pune Highway”, which also stars Jim Sarbh, Anuvab Pal, Manjari Fadnis, Ketaki Narayan, and Sudeep Modak. It premiered at the 55th IFFI 2024 and was theatrically released in India on 23 May 2025.

The film is directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna and Rahul daCunha. It is a gripping whodunnit based on the critically acclaimed play of the same name.

Produced by Drop D Films and Ten Years Younger Productions, the film also stars Anuvab Pal, Manjari Fadnnis, Ketki Narayan, Sudeep Modak, Abhishek Krishnan, Swapnil Ajgaonkar, and Shishir Sharma.

“Pune Highway” is described as a chilling tale of friendship and a mysterious murder. The story revolves around a dead body and the secrets that unravel, creating a suspenseful narrative. The trailer highlights themes of friendship gone wrong and a gripping murder mystery.

--IANS

dc/