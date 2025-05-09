Aly Goni shaken as family faces drone attacks in Jammu amid escalating India-Pakistan tensions

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Television actor Aly Goni has expressed deep concern after learning that his family in Jammu was directly impacted by recent drone attacks amid growing tensions between India and Pakistan.

As cross-border unrest intensifies, Goni took to social media to share his distress, shedding light on the fear and uncertainty faced by civilians in conflict-affected regions. In his post, the ‘Bigg Boss’ actor, who is currently out of the country, expressed his anguish, calling out the glorification of war on social platforms while innocent civilians bear the brunt of the conflict.

On Friday, Goni shared a couple of his photos with his family members and wrote, “Sleepless and shattered, stuck out of India as my family in Jammu endures last night’s attack. My whole family, children, and parents face the terror of drones and unrest, yet some people glorify this war from the comfort of their homes, posting on social media. It’s not that easy for those near the border. Thanks to our IAF And Indian Army praying for safety and peace.”

Aly Goni, who hails from Jammu, also extended heartfelt thanks to the Indian Air Force following the recent spate of drone and missile strikes by Pakistan targeting Jammu. He shared that he has been extremely anxious about the safety of his loved ones back home. Despite his concern, Aly expressed immense relief after receiving confirmation that his family is safe, crediting the alertness and swift action of the Indian Armed Forces amid the mounting cross-border tensions.

He wrote on his X handle, “I am out of India shooting, and My family is in Jammu I was so mind F**Cked here.. thank god everyone is safe.. Thanks to our IAF.”(sic)

On May 8, Pakistan launched a series of aerial strikes targeting over a dozen locations, including the Jammu civil airport, Samba, RS Pura, Arnia, and multiple military installations in the region. These strikes followed India’s precision strikes on terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, part of Operation Sindoor, which was a response to the devastating Pahalgam terror attacks. Despite the escalation in hostilities, India’s S-400 air defense system effectively intercepted and neutralized the incoming threats.

