Alaya F shares her morning drink secret for radiant skin and a bloat-free day

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Bollywood actress Alaya F revealed the simple morning drink she swears by to achieve radiant skin and keep bloating at bay throughout the day.

On Friday, Alaya gave a peek into her daily wellness routine with a simple yet powerful morning drink. Taking to Instagram, she revealed how this easy-to-make beverage helps her maintain clear skin, boosts metabolism, supports gut health, and reduces bloating — all in under two minutes. In her caption, the ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ actress emphasized how she drinks this concoction every morning on an empty stomach and swears by its benefits.

Sharing her video, Alaya wrote, “What if I told you that this little morning drink helps my gut, clears my skin, boosts my metabolism, and gets rid of bloating? (And it takes less than 2 minutes to make!!) I have this drink every single morning and I swear by it!” Pooja Bedi’s daughter also shared the recipe: warm water mixed with soaked chia seeds, fresh lemon juice, apple cider vinegar, and a touch of honey. She also offered useful tips — the water should be warm, not boiling, and consistency is key to achieving noticeable results.

Alaya is known for her activeness on Instagram, where she often shares photos and videos that give a glimpse into her yoga sessions.

Earlier, she had posted a cute video with her furry friend and captioned it, “I was trying to do that trend where you bark at your dog to see their reaction, but MJ was evidently too cool for me(and the video).”

On the professional front, Alaya made her acting debut in 2020 with the comedy film “Jawaani Jaaneman,” which also starred Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.

Reflecting on her debut project, Alaya had earlier said: "Jawaani Jaaneman will always be the most special film of my career. It was my debut, and that alone makes it unforgettable. But beyond that, everything about it felt perfect—the character, the cast, the director, and the entire experience of shooting it.”

She was most recently seen in “Bade Miya Chote Miyan,” alongside Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

--IANS

ps/