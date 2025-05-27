Akshay Oberoi to star alongside Manoj Bajpayee, Saqib Saleem in gritty crime drama

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi along with Manoj Bajpayee and Saqib Saleem will be seen in an upcoming intense new crime drama.

The project which has commenced shooting, details of which are currently under wraps. The trio, who were recently spotted shooting in Bhopal, are set to travel across various parts of India as filming continues through May and June.

Sources close to the film reveal that the chemistry between the three actors is already making waves on set.

“It’s a dynamic combination. The actors are bonding really well and the scenes are crackling with intensity. Their camaraderie is translating into great performances,” said a source from the production team.

Akshay will next be seen in ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ which is set to release on September 12. It is directed by Shashank Khaitan who is known for ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’, ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ and ‘Dhadak’.

‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ marks the second collaboration between Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor after their last movie ‘Bawaal’, helmed by Nitesh Tiwari.

The rom-com is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. With Karan Johar known for his expertise in the romantic comedy genre, fans are excited about what the film will offer once it finally releases.

Akshay said that playing a warm, charming, and family-oriented character in the upcoming movie is a delightful change for him after essaying intense roles.

He had said: “Stepping into Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has been an incredibly refreshing experience for me. Over the last few years, I have explored intense, layered characters—roles that were dark, complex, and psychologically demanding. But this film allows me to tap into a completely different energy.”

Talking about Manoj, he was last seen in Despatch, a crime drama film directed by Kanu Behl. The film also stars Shahana Goswami in lead roles.

Saqib was last seen in Kakuda, a comedy horror film directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. It also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Sonakshi Sinha.

