Akshay Oberoi celebrates Diwali with family amidst nature: Will be a nice time of reflection

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi has shared his Diwali plans, revealing that he will be celebrating the festival with his wife Jyothi and son Avyaan, away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Talking about his plans for Diwali, Akshay said that he will be heading out of town for a quiet getaway with his family.

The actor told IANS: “So, we'll likely bring in Diwali with them at their lovely home, and then we will go to Karjat the next morning, where we own a farmhouse, and spend a few days. Jyoti will have some downtime from work, Avyaan won't have school, and I will have some off time as well.”

“So, it'll be a lovely time to just, you know, be together, be in nature, bring in Diwali, be grateful, and show gratitude for all the lovely things the universe has provided us with. So, that will be a nice time of reflection.”

Sharing his post-Diwali routine, the actor said he believes in balance and moderation.

“Post Diwali, how do I get back to my routine? You know, I’m not really an extremist. I don’t suddenly work out really hard and then eat a lot or indulge a whole lot. I’m very even-keeled with everything in my life — it’s a very balanced sort of thing.”

So, even if the actor indulges a little bit, he doesn’t beat himself up about it “because I regularly exercise, I regularly stay fit, and I regularly eat well.”

“And every now and then, it’s actually good for the body to indulge a little bit, change the system, and not be so rigid with what you eat or how you exercise. It’s good to trick the body also. So, that is what I plan to do. Other than that, I think there’s nothing else there,” he said.

--IANS

