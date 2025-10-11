Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishes father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan on her daughter's behalf

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has sent her best wishes to her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan on her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's behalf, on the actor's 83rd birthday.

The actress took to her Instagram a few minutes before midnight and just in time for Big B's birthday. She shared a heartwarming picture of her father-in-law and her daughter.

She wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday dearest Pa-Dadajiii. Love and God bless always".

This comes when rumours of the actress' alleged separation from husband Abhishek Bachchan keep making rounds. However, the couple have made joint public appearances and shared warm photos, which many interpret as efforts to quell the rumours.

The speculations of their separation started when the couple arrived separately at an event in the city. A wide section of the media has reported back then that the reason behind the trouble in their paradise was Abhishek's alleged affair with actress Nimrat Kaur during the shooting of 'Dasvi', an alleged event that closely mirrors Abhishek's father's affair with Rekha.

A few days ago, Aishwarya was seen taking selfies with Abhishek from a party the duo attended.

Entrepreneur Anu Ranjan and actress Ayesha Jhulka took to their Instagram handles and posted photos featuring Aishwarya and Abhishek.

Anu shared a picture, where Aishwarya was seen clicking a selfie standing in the front while her mother Brindya Rai, Anu and Abhishek stood behind the former beauty queen. They could be seen smiling at the camera as they posed.

For the event, Aishwarya and Abhishek both stunned in black ensembles. She wore a suit, while Abhishek donned a bandhgala and trousers.

"So much love warmth", Anu captioned the post along with pink heart emojis.

--IANS

aa/