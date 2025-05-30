Ahaan, Aneet-starrer ‘Saiyaara’ teaser gives glimpse of love, joy, heartbreak and pain

Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) The makers of Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, unveiled the teaser of the upcoming film on Friday. The teaser starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda offers a powerful glimpse into a story woven with every shade of emotion including love, joy, romance, sorrow, happiness, passion, and pain all wrapped into one cinematic journey.

Yash Raj Films released the teaser of Saiyaara, an intense love story that introduces Ahaan Panday as a hero to the Hindi film industry and also stars Aneet Padda, who was seen in the series Big Girls Don’t Cry, as the female lead.

The production banner shared the teaser and captioned it: “An intense lovestory that will break your heart and heal it too.”

The banner also shared two posters featuring Ahan and Aneet and wrote: “Some lovestories are meant to be forever.”

YRF, in its 50 year history, is known for giving India some of the cult romantic films of all time primarily directed by Yash Chopra and Aditya Chopra. Mohit Suri, who is currently in his 20th year in cinema, has also directed some of the most favourite romantic films like Aashiqui 2, Malang, Ek Villain, etc.

Saiyaara is produced by the company’s CEO Akshaye Widhani and is set to release on July 18, 2025.

It was on April 22, when the title and the release date of the film was announced. The film is presented by Aditya Chopra, directed by Mohit Suri and Produced by Akshaye Widhani.

It was last year in February, when Ahaan’s debut was announced.

The nephew of actor Chunky Panday, Ahaan was signed as a YRF Talent almost about six years back to go through intense training programmes devised personally by Aditya Chopra.

As Ahaan's debut was announced, a source at that time said: “Ahaan has been shaped by Aditya Chopra personally for years. He has been kept under wraps by YRF so that he can focus on bettering his craft.”

“To the industry, Ahaan Panday’s launch is by far the biggest debut by a youngster in the Hindi film industry in years and YRF is showing its intent to create a star out of him. The massive project that he has been signed on for is the Mohit Suri love story!”

