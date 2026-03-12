Adnan Sami on original music: It has always been about evolution & connection for me

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Expanding its artist roster, Zee Music Company has signed composer, singer, and pianist Adnan Sami, exclusively for non-film music. Further strengthening its commitment to artist-led music, the music label has also joined forces with QARAN.

As part of the collaboration, Adnan Sami is expected to release a series of original non-film singles, entering a new creative chapter of his musical journey.

Talking about this, Adnan Sami shared that for him, music has always been about evolving as an artist and also connecting with people through his melodies.

He said, “Music has always been about evolution and connection for me. I’m truly delighted to begin this new musical chapter with Zee Music Company."

Shedding light on his new partnership, he went on to add, "This partnership allows me the creative freedom to explore new genres while staying true to ‘melody’. I’m excited & delighted at the enthusiastic support accorded to me by ZMC whereby they share & believe in my artistic vision & have warmly joined hands with me to carve a new direction in my musical journey. with fresh music very soon. See You on the Wild Side!!”

Sujal Parekh, Chief Business Officer, Zee Music Company, shared, “We’re entering a defining phase as Zee Music Company expands its vision beyond film soundtracks to build a dynamic platform for artist-led music. Welcoming the iconic musician Adnan Sami is a proud moment for us, given his extraordinary legacy and influence across generations."

"Our collaboration with contemporary creator QARAN further reflects our commitment to nurturing the next wave of Indian artists and taking Indian music to audiences worldwide," he added.

Adnan Sami is the voice and composer behind some of the most defining hits in Indian pop, including ‘Lift Karade’, ‘Kabhi To Nazar Milao’ , ‘Tera Chehra’, and ‘Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein,’ to name just a few.

In a major global milestone, he also made history as the first Asian artist to sell out London’s Wembley Arena for two consecutive nights.

