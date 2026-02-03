Adivi Sesh wraps up ‘Dacoit’ final schedule: Has been an intense journey, physically, creatively

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Actor-writer Adivi Sesh has completed the final schedule of “Dacoit” and said that the upcoming film has been an intense journey, physically, creatively, and mentally.

Speaking about wrapping up the film, Sesh shared in a detailed note: “Wrapping the final schedule of Dacoit feels both surreal and deeply emotional for me. This film has been an intense journey, physically, creatively, and mentally.”

The final leg of shooting is expected to wrap up key portions of the story, paving the way for post-production as the countdown to its release officially begins.

From writing to performance, Sesh has been deeply involved in every stage of the film, ensuring that the film stays true to its emotional and narrative core.

He added: “From writing the first draft to now, standing at the edge of completion, every phase has demanded complete honesty and commitment. We just wrapped up the last schedule, and there’s a quiet sense of fulfilment that comes with knowing we’ve given this story everything we had.”

‘Dacoit’ is not just another film for Sesh.

“It’s a story that has stayed with me through the nights of writing and days of shooting under challenging conditions. As we head toward its release in March, I feel incredibly grateful to be sharing this moment with the entire team who believed in the vision from day one.”

He says that there’s a certain responsibility that comes with releasing a film during a festive period.

Sesh said: “Audiences come in with heightened expectations and that pushes us to be even more honest with our work.”

Reflecting on the journey and the anticipation surrounding the release, Sesh said: “The excitement around Dacoit is something we’ve all felt on set, and it motivates us to raise our bar every single day. This final schedule is about tying emotional and narrative threads together, making sure the story lands exactly the way it’s meant to.”

He concluded: “Once we wrap, the focus will shift to post-production, where the film will find its final rhythm and tone. I genuinely hope audiences feel the same intensity, vulnerability, and passion that went into making this film.”

