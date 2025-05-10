Aditi Rao Hydari prays for peace amidst India and Pakistan conflict

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Actress Aditi Rao Hydari prayed for peace amidst the growing tension between India and Pakistan.

The 'Wazir' actress took to her Instagram handle and penned a note saluting the brave Indian Armed Forces for protecting us from the looming threat.

"Please let us all pray for our country. Salute and pray for our brave armed forces, for every innocent life that is at risk, for every anxious heart. Please let us pray for peace. Jai Hind."

Moreover, actress Kriti Kharbanda talked about "the weight of being okay".

She penned a note on her Insta that read, "Today I found myself caught between two feelings- gratitude for the safety I have, and guilt for having it at all. Is it possible to feel both? Because I do. Deeply."

She also said that as a kid, she never imagined living through the COVID-19 pandemic, and now a war.

"I understand the world a little better as an adult- but that little girl inside me is still trying to make sense of it all. And maybe she never will," she added.

Furthermore, actor Sanjay Dutt also used social media to announce that "we are not backing this time."

He took to his Instagram stories, and wrote, “The relentless attacks on our people will no longer be tolerated. We will respond, not with hesitation, but with full force and unshakable resolve.”

“The world must understand, our battle is not against a people or a nation, but against the terrorists who thrive on fear, chaos, and destruction. Let there be no doubt, we are not backing down this time,” the 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.' actor added.

India launched 'Operation Sindoor', attacking around nine terrorist base camps across the LoC and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK), avenging the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 tourists were killed.

--IANS

pm/