Adarsh Gourav: 2025 feels like a turning point for me, both as actor, storyteller

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Actor Adarsh Gourav has talked about why 2025 feels like a turning point for him both as an actor and storyteller.

This year, the actor was seen in filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Superboys of Malegaon, Ridley Scott’s international sci-fi series Alien: Earth and has also wrapped up shooting for his Telugu debut, a psychological drama. He is currently shooting for Anand L. Rai’s creature drama Tu Ya Main opposite Shanaya Kapoor.

Adarsh told IANS: “2025 feels like a turning point for me, both as an actor and as a storyteller. Superboys of Malegaon was a deeply personal and moving experience working under Reema’s direction and Zoya as producer on a story that celebrates small-town dreamers reminded me why I fell in love with cinema in the first place.”

He then went on to talk about “Alien: Earth”.

“On the other hand, Alien: Earth was unlike anything I’ve ever done the scale, the ambition, and the chance to collaborate with Ridley Scott and an incredible international cast was surreal and challenging in all the right ways. Delivering two projects of this magnitude in a single year has been nothing short of rewarding," he added.

The actor revealed that he has recently wrapped up his first-ever Telugu film which he describes is his “mother tongue.”

It has been an exciting learning experience and a step toward connecting with a whole new audience.”

Talking about the Shanaya Kapoor-starrer Tu Ya Main,” he added: “To top it off right now, I’m shooting for Anand L. Rai’s Tu Ya Main, which is yet another dream realized. Anand sir’s storytelling has always had a unique blend of heart and spectacle, and to be part of a project that pushes the boundaries of genre filmmaking is exciting.”

Adarsh says he feels “incredibly grateful” to the filmmakers who trusted him with these stories and to the audiences, both in India and abroad, who continue to “support and encourage” him.

“The diversity of these projects spanning different genres, languages, and scales reminds me why I fell in love with acting in the first place. This year has reminded me that as long as I stay honest with my craft, the possibilities are endless,” he added.

--IANS

dc/